Gas prices drop for holiday season

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Gas prices in northeast Ohio are dropping as we head into the holiday season.

Prices dropped another six cents this week to an average of $2.536 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.

The report states prices in our region remain volatile - increasing, stabilizing and decreasing.

Officials say heavy refinery maintenance is one the factors that has contributed to the yearly hefty price increase.

ExxonMobil's Joliet Refinery in Illinois is resuming operations following planned maintenance, officials say this will help alleviate the differential.

This week's Northeast Ohio average price is $2.536. The average price during the week of November 13, 2017 was $2.593.

  Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

  Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

  Mahoning county election results final

    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner
