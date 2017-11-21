Gas prices drop for holiday season

Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week.More >>
Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.More >>
WFMJ.COM has put together a list of stores that will be open for at least part of the holiday.More >>
Warren Police Detectives will be looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying the person who robbed a neighborhood convenience store on Tuesday.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
Federal investigators may have more to say about a fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania that injured 27 people and displaced more than 100 residents.More >>
Officials say four residents are still missing following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they "aren't expecting good news" as investigators survey the building's charred remains.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.More >>
Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.More >>
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.More >>
NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) - Police say two people have been hospitalized after an explosion in an Ohio backyard.More >>
