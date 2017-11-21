Gas prices drop for holiday season

Gas prices in northeast Ohio are dropping as we head into the holiday season.

Prices dropped another six cents this week to an average of $2.536 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.

The report states prices in our region remain volatile - increasing, stabilizing and decreasing.

Officials say heavy refinery maintenance is one the factors that has contributed to the yearly hefty price increase.

ExxonMobil's Joliet Refinery in Illinois is resuming operations following planned maintenance, officials say this will help alleviate the differential.

This week's Northeast Ohio average price is $2.536. The average price during the week of November 13, 2017 was $2.593.