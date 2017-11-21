Rayen students give back to the community during holiday season - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rayen students give back to the community during holiday season

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Rayen Early College Intermediate School students are in the holiday spirit after donating items to Second Harvest Food Bank for those in need.

School officials say fourth through eighth graders at RECIS have donated over 2,700 food items to the food bank.

Principal Debbie DiFrancesco says their students believe in giving back to the community and they feel Second Harvest Food Bank was a good place to start.

Representatives from Second Harvest picked up the items on Tuesday afternoon.

