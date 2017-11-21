Ohio EPA: New Waterford improving drinking water system

New Waterford is improving the village's drinking water treatment and distribution system in a new collaboration project with Ohio EPA.

The project will upgrade the water treatment plant by replacing chemical feed equipment, pressure filters, a blower, high-service pumps and electrical and control systems.

Officials say the village will also add a mixing and data system to elevated storage tanks and replace deteriorated distribution pipes along two roads.

The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account is providing the loan for New Waterford's new system.

The project is receiving a total of $1.78 million from Ohio EPA.

Of the total, $900,000 is being loaned interest-free with the remaining $885,000 of the principal forgiven.

According to New Waterford officials, this will save the village an estimated $1.92 million when compared to a market rate loan.

The village is also receiving a $426,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant and a $200,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help pay for the project.