Ohio EPA: New Waterford improving drinking water system - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio EPA: New Waterford improving drinking water system

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio -

New Waterford is improving the village's drinking water treatment and distribution system in a new collaboration project with Ohio EPA.

The project will upgrade the water treatment plant by replacing chemical feed equipment, pressure filters, a blower, high-service pumps and electrical and control systems. 

Officials say the village will also add a mixing and data system to elevated storage tanks and replace deteriorated distribution pipes along two roads.

The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account is providing the loan for New Waterford's new system.

The project is receiving a total of $1.78 million from Ohio EPA.

Of the total, $900,000 is being loaned interest-free with the remaining $885,000 of the principal forgiven.

According to New Waterford officials, this will save the village an estimated $1.92 million when compared to a market rate loan.

The village is also receiving a $426,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant and a $200,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help pay for the project.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-11-22 22:02:07 GMT

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-11-22 19:55:34 GMT

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

  • Mahoning county election results final

    Mahoning county election results final

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:40 PM EST2017-11-22 18:40:35 GMT
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms