The community of Lordstown food pantry open

The village of Lordstown is coming together this holiday season to make sure no community members go hungry.

The project is a collaboration between the Lordstown Political History Club, Lordstown Key Club and the Village of Lordstown Recreation Department.

The location of the food pantry has grown from last year.

School officials say the food pantry was moved to a larger room in Lordstown High School and has expanded to include food, clothing and hygiene items.

Students, families and area residents that need access to the pantry can contact Lordstown Elementary or High School or the Superintendent's office.

The pantry is open during the school day but also from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.