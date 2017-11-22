FirstEnergy works on Downtown Youngstown outage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

FirstEnergy works on Downtown Youngstown outage

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Ohio Edison crews were out in Wednesday's early morning mist working to restore power to part of Downtown Youngstown.

Traffic lights were still out on Vindicator Square at 3:30 am as several utility trucks were on the scene.

Traffic cones and portable stop signs were placed at the intersections as a precaution.

The FirstEnergy website said there were two outages in the area, the causes of which are under investigation.

According to the website, the utility repaired one of the outages by 6 am. The other outage is expected to be repaired by noon.

A worker on the scene could not tell 21 News the reason for the outages and the Youngstown Police Department said it had not been contacted.

