FirstEnergy works on Downtown Youngstown outage

Ohio Edison crews were out in Wednesday's early morning mist working to restore power to part of Downtown Youngstown.

Traffic lights were still out on Vindicator Square at 3:30 am as several utility trucks were on the scene.

Traffic cones and portable stop signs were placed at the intersections as a precaution.

The FirstEnergy website said there were two outages in the area, the causes of which are under investigation.

According to the website, the utility repaired one of the outages by 6 am. The other outage is expected to be repaired by noon.

A worker on the scene could not tell 21 News the reason for the outages and the Youngstown Police Department said it had not been contacted.