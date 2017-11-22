Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

If that's part of your plan, you'd better ask Alexa or Siri to remind you to place your order early. The usual 20 minute wait may no longer apply.

According to the website, pizza.com , today is one of the top five days days for pizza sales in the U.S.

Domino's website says New Year's Eve is their busiest delivery day of the year, followed by New Year's Day, Super Bowl Sunday, Thanksgiving Eve and Halloween.

It's one of the busiest days of the year for Wedgewood pizza in Austintown. They start prepping by making the dough is massive quantities at 6 AM.
The orders start flowing in after 10AM and then once it's getting close for pickup, the pizza gets its fresh ingredients and then is slid into one of seven ovens.

"Everybody's prepping for thanksgiving. Your kitchen is already full. There's no room for anything but the bird and the stuffing. This is one of the biggest holidays people come home for and we're one of the favorites among others that people like to come back to," said Filomena Riccioni of Wedgewood Pizza.

Owner, Fernando Riccioni, said, "When I started 50 year ago I never changed anything! The sauce, everything I use on the pizza is the same thing. Every month and every year I fight to keep it the same! It's not easy to keep the product the same for 50 years!"

And as the clock gets closer to dinnertime the pizza shop gets people lined up five or six deep looking to pick up one of over a thousand pizzas that will be made at Wedgewood Wednesday alone.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-11-22 22:02:07 GMT

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-11-22 19:55:34 GMT

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

  • Mahoning county election results final

    Mahoning county election results final

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:40 PM EST2017-11-22 18:40:35 GMT
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms