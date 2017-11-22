Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

If that's part of your plan, you'd better ask Alexa or Siri to remind you to place your order early. The usual 20 minute wait may no longer apply.

According to the website, pizza.com , today is one of the top five days days for pizza sales in the U.S.

Domino's website says New Year's Eve is their busiest delivery day of the year, followed by New Year's Day, Super Bowl Sunday, Thanksgiving Eve and Halloween.

It's one of the busiest days of the year for Wedgewood pizza in Austintown. They start prepping by making the dough is massive quantities at 6 AM.

The orders start flowing in after 10AM and then once it's getting close for pickup, the pizza gets its fresh ingredients and then is slid into one of seven ovens.

"Everybody's prepping for thanksgiving. Your kitchen is already full. There's no room for anything but the bird and the stuffing. This is one of the biggest holidays people come home for and we're one of the favorites among others that people like to come back to," said Filomena Riccioni of Wedgewood Pizza.

Owner, Fernando Riccioni, said, "When I started 50 year ago I never changed anything! The sauce, everything I use on the pizza is the same thing. Every month and every year I fight to keep it the same! It's not easy to keep the product the same for 50 years!"

And as the clock gets closer to dinnertime the pizza shop gets people lined up five or six deep looking to pick up one of over a thousand pizzas that will be made at Wedgewood Wednesday alone.