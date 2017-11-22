Youngstown mom charged, didn't know kids were in her home

A Youngstown woman is charged with child endangering after calling the police to locate her children that turned up to be in her own home.

According to police, 26-year-old Taleyla Gregory called them late Tuesday to South Schenley Avenue to check on the welfare of her children that she said had been taken by their father earlier in the day.

When the dad told officers he didn't have the children, they went to the mom's home on Cambridge Avenue.

After no one answered a knock on the door, police peered through the window and spotted a child sleeping on the floor, within reach of a half-empty wine bottle on a table.

Police knocked on the door harder. This time police say the mom staggered into view, nearly knocking over a lamp.

According to the police report, Gregory was “clearly intoxicated”.

Police say that in addition to the four-year-old seen sleeping on the floor, a two-year-old wearing a full diaper was screaming and crying.

Gregory continually screamed at police, ignoring the crying toddler, according to the report.

“I'm allowed to drink in my own home?” Gregory asked of the officers. “They're my kids. I can drink with them here.”

Police say the mom had to repeatedly lean on a chair and brace herself against a wall.

While waiting for a relative to arrive and take custody of the children, police say Gregory became agitated, nearly hitting the two-year-old with a lit cigarette, according to police.

Children Services has been contacted to investigate.

Gregory was booked into the county jail on a charge of child endangering.