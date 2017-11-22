Robber takes cash from Parkman Rd. convenience store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Robber takes cash from Parkman Rd. convenience store

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren Police Detectives will be looking at surveillance video in hopes of identifying the person who robbed a neighborhood convenience store on Tuesday.

The cashier at the Lit'l Macs on Parkman Road told police that a man whose face was covered walked into the store at around 10:30 pm and ordered her to “put the money in the bag”.

The suspect left the store, heading toward Northwest Boulevard.

Although the robber didn't pull a gun, the outline of a weapon could be seen through the man's hoodie.

The suspect is said to be in his 30's or 40's, wearing a Cleveland Browns hoodie, black pants, and black dress shoes.

No one was injured during the robbery.

