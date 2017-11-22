Black Friday mall and shopping hours - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Black Friday mall and shopping hours

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
This is one of the biggest days of the year for bargain hunters.

But Black Friday is when the big crowds are expected to come out.

WFMJ.COM has put together a list of Black Friday store and shopping mall hours.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to 1 am

Black Friday hours: 8 am to 10 pm

Big Lots

Thanksgiving hours: 7 am to midnight

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 9 pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to 2 am

Black Friday hours: 5 am to 10 pm

Dollar General

Thanksgiving hours: 7 am to 10 pm

Black Friday hours: 8 am to 10 pm

GameStop

Thanksgiving hours: 4 pm to 10 pm

Black Friday hours: 10 am to 9 pm

J.C. Penney Co.

Thanksgiving hours: 2 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: midnight to 10 pm

Kmart

Thanksgiving hours: 6 am to midnight

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: Open 24 hours

Macy’s

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to 2 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 1 pm

Michaels Stores

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: 7 am to 10 pm

Sears

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: 5 am to 10 pm

Target

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 11 pm

Toys “R” Us

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: midnight to 11 pm

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to 2 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Wal-Mart Stores

Open 24 hours - Sales start at 6 pm Thanksgiving Day.

Shopping Mall Hours

Southern Park Mall

Thanksgiving Day hours: 6 pm to 1 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Eastwood Mall

Thanksgiving Day hours: 6 pm to 1 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Shenango Valley Mall

Thanksgiving Day hours: Only J.C. Penny open at 2 pm

Black Friday hours: 8 am to 9 pm  

