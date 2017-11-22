Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping hours - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping hours

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect

Once again major retailers are giving Valley bargain hunters something else to do on Thanksgiving Day besides eating turkey.

WFMJ.COM has put together a list of stores that will be open for at least part of the holiday.

The list also includes special shopping hours for Black Friday, as well as local shopping mall hours.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to 1 am

Black Friday hours: 8 am to 10 pm

Big Lots

Thanksgiving hours: 7 am to midnight

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 9 pm

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to 2 am

Black Friday hours: 5 am to 10 pm

Dollar General

Thanksgiving hours: 7 am to 10 pm

Black Friday hours: 8 am to 10 pm

GameStop

Thanksgiving hours: 4 pm to 10 pm

Black Friday hours: 10 am to 9 pm

J.C. Penney Co.

Thanksgiving hours: 2 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: midnight to 10 pm

Kmart

Thanksgiving hours: 6 am to midnight

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: Open 24 hours

Macy’s

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to 2 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 1 pm

Michaels Stores

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: 7 am to 10 pm

Sears

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: 5 am to 10 pm

Target

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 11 pm

Toys “R” Us

Thanksgiving hours: 5 pm to midnight

Black Friday hours: midnight to 11 pm

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance

Thanksgiving hours: 6 pm to 2 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Wal-Mart Stores

Open 24 hours - Sales start at 6 pm Thanksgiving Day.

Shopping Mall Hours

Southern Park Mall

Thanksgiving Day hours: 6 pm to 1 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Eastwood Mall

Thanksgiving Day hours: 6 pm to 1 am

Black Friday hours: 6 am to 10 pm

Shenango Valley Mall

Thanksgiving Day hours: Only J.C. Penny open at 2 pm

Black Friday hours: 8 am to 9 pm  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-11-22 22:02:07 GMT

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-11-22 19:55:34 GMT

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

  • Mahoning county election results final

    Mahoning county election results final

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:40 PM EST2017-11-22 18:40:35 GMT
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms