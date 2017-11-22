Mahoning county election results final - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning county election results final

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday.

The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner by a 198 vote margin over chief rival Sean McKinney.  
McKinney was still not ready to concede and accept the results as final. "They are interesting and we'll leave it at that for now," said McKinney.

Mckinney also would not commit to working with Brown when he takes office.  "I'll work with any person that I can agree with for the betterment of our community," .  

The board also reviewed how human error caused six thousand votes to be counted twice on election night. The error was detected within minutes and was corrected and not included in the unofficial vote total that night.

The board is asking the Secretary of State to send someone in to review their operations in Mahoning county.  Board members feel the county is among the best in the state, and believe an independent review will validate that.

  
 

