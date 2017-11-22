Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

One man in is critical condition after a family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

Liberty Fire Department says one man was taken to the hospital after the garage of a home on Simler Street caught fire.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. firefighters from several departments were called out to assist after the garage of a home caught fire with a man stuck inside. 

Liberty Fire officials, who are handling the fire, say that when crews arrived on the scene the man was screaming for help. 

When crews were able to get into the garage, the man was found unresponsive. 

Officials have not yet officially identified the man. 

However, neighbors tell 21 News that they believe the man had been inside the garage going through donations that were gathered for the family during a fundraiser Tuesday night. 

It's not yet clear what sparked Wednesday's fire. 

Last week three children were sent to the hospital after a fire in the same home near the back porch. 

Firefighters say that blaze killed the family's pets. 

Three children were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for smoke inhalation and unknown injuries.

The land contractor of the home, John Demtruck, said the children's mother also went to the hospital. He also said the family's pets; dogs, a cat, and a parakeet, all perished in the fire. 

Hubbard Fire Chief previously said that the house is a total loss because of the structural damage. 

The State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate after Wednesday's fire. 
 

