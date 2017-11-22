A Dry Thanksgiving But Bundle Up

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a cold and cloudy Wednesday, Thanksgiving will be a brighter day with some sunshine working in. Temperatures will remain several degrees below average but there will not be much wind.

Holiday shoppers will encounter cold temperatures outside Thursday night but a quick rebound is on the way Friday. Plenty of sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze will send temperatures into the upper 40s by mid-afternoon.

A cloudier day is expected on Saturday; there may be a shower around at times. Sunday will be colder with a chance for morning flurries. As many head back to work and school next week, mild temperatures will be the rule.