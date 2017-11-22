Austintown man gets probation for using names of dead voters on petitions

An Austintown man who previously pleaded guilty to allegations that he falsified election petitions will not spend time behind bars.

A Judge ordered that 21-year-old Daniel Danus be sentenced to two years of probation.

Danus must also remain employed in order to keep his probationary status.

Danus was indicted on one count of tampering with records and four counts of violating laws that govern the circulation of political petitions.

According to Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Mike Yacovone, Danus falsified sixteen petitions for the Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights amendment, also known as Marsy's Law for Ohio.

Yacovone says Danus used names from a phone book to fill out petitions.

He was caught because some of the names used belonged to people who have died.

The crimes are considered fifth-degree felonies punishable by six months to a year in prison.

Marsy's Law supporters gathered the required number of valid signatures for a spot on the November ballot.

The law would require those crime victims and their families be notified of all court proceedings, give victims some input on plea deals, and let victims tell their accounts of the crimes.

