Niles, Girard, Hubbard to receive $1 million for home improvements

Niles, in collaboration with Hubbard and Girard, will receive one million dollars to fix up houses in the community.

The Ohio Development Services Agency awarded more than $24 million to 30 communities to rehabilitate, repair, and construct affordable housing for low-income Ohioans as well as provide homeownership and rental assistance.

The city of Niles will receive a $1 million grant to partner with the cities of Girard and Hubbard to rehabilitate 14 owner-occupied homes, and repair 27 owner-occupied homes.

"We're working with communities across the state to improve the quality of life for Ohioans," said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

The Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program uses a flexible, community-wide approach to improve affordable housing for low- and moderate-income Ohioans and neighborhoods.

The Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program grants are funded by the Ohio Housing Trust Fund, federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME programs