Power restored to Trumbull County

For thousands in Trumbull County, at least part of the night before Thanksgiving was spent in the dark. 

At one point, more than 4,400 customers were without power.

First Energy officials say that the outage has been caused by an equipment issue at the substation in the northern part of the county. 

All of the power was back on by 11:45 p.m.

