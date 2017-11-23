100% Chance of Tryptophan Today!

Happy Thanksgiving! Today will be partly sunny and chilly with highs near 40 degrees. Shoppers tonight and early tomorrow morning will need coats & warm gear as temperatures will fall to the mid 20s. Sunshine will be wall-to-wall tomorrow before a couple rain showers are possible by Saturday. Mild air also moves in ahead of a cold front Saturday but the passing cold front Saturday night will drop us back to the 30s with flurries possible Sunday morning.

Sunshine is plentiful next week with some more mild air to sprinkle in...