Ohio Highway Patrol finds $382,000 worth of hidden pot

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 76 pounds of hydroponic marijuana during a routine traffic stop.

According to the patrol, a Dodge Caravan was pulled over on Interstate 70 in Preble County last week for following too closely.

A drug-sniffing dog led troopers to hydroponic pot in two duffle bags and four other containers.

In all, there were 76 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $382,000.

Rade Z. Vaskovic, 36, of Eureka, Calif., was booked into the Preble County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine.