Discovery of dynamite brings evacuation of Alliance neighborhood

Thirty families from an Alliance neighborhood had their preparations for Thanksgiving disrupted when they were evacuated from their homes by a bomb squad.

The Alliance Police Department says people living around a vacant home on the 400 block of West High Street were forced to leave for two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday as the Summit County Sheriff's Bomb Squad closed the street and removed 39 sticks of dynamite being stored in a freezer at the home.

The investigation began earlier when police seized a loaded, sawed-off shotgun that allegedly belonged to 60-year-old Wesley Mulinix of Alliance.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were called in to help investigate, which led to the discovery of the explosives in the home owned by Mulinix's family.

According to Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Youngstown Bomb Squad, 39 sticks of dynamite pack enough power to destroy a home or a small commercial building.

Mulinix was booked into the Stark County Jail on charges of inducing panic, and two counts of possessing a dangerous ordinance.

Since Mulinix is a convicted felon, he is also charged with having weapons under a disability for possessing the sawed-off shotgun.

He's scheduled to answer the charges in Alliance Municipal Court on Monday.

He remains jailed on $250,000 bond.