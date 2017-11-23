Five injured in Thanksgiving Day crash in Howland

Five people, at least two of them children, were rushed to the hospital when the car they were in crashed along Route 82 in Howland Township on Thanksgiving day.

The Toyota went off the road into the median striking a guardrail just before 11 am.

The female driver and four others in the car were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment injuries that troopers say are not life-threatening.

The names of the victims or their conditions are not yet available while state troopers investigate.

The woman driving the car is said to be the mother of two children who were the car.

First Responders on the scene tell 21 News they were concerned about the possibility of another accident occurring because of drivers slowing down to look at the crash.