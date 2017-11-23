Grove City residents flee Thanksgiving Day fire

Crews from surrounding fire departments were called out Thanksgiving morning to help Grove City Volunteer firefighters battle flames that broke out at a home.

The fire broke out before 10:30 am in the upper portion of a two-story wood frame home on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The two people inside the home who escaped safely declined any assistance from the Red Cross.

Investigators are still adding up the damage and are looking for a cause of the fire.