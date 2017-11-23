ALDI sets date to open Cortland store

A grocery chain based in Germany has announced that it will open it's newest Valley store next month.

According to a media release from ALDI, the store at 2120 Elm Road will open on December 7 in Cortland.

The store will be based on the grocer's latest concept which includes open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally building materials- such as LED lighting and energy-saving refrigeration.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 am, ALDI is inviting customers to tour the store, sample products and enter on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

ALDI says the Cortland store is part of the $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI currently has more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, including locations in Calcutta, Salem, Boardman, Austintown, Liberty, Warren, Niles, Hermitage, and Greenville.