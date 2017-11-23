Youngstown Police warn of fake Twitter account

The Youngstown Police Department is trying to find out who created a Twitter account that looks like it could be the department's own account.

The problem is that although the police department has a Facebook page, it does not have a Twitter account.

Someone Tweeted a message from @YounstownPD early Thursday that read, “Don't drive drunk tonight or we will get your a--.”

YPD responded on its Facebook page with the following message:

"The Twitter page @YoungstownPD is not associated with Youngstown Police Department. We are working on identifying the perpetrator(s) behind this account. Please disregard anything from this Twitter account. The Youngstown Police Department DOES NOT HAVE A TWITTER ACCOUNT."

The @YoungstownPD Twitter account has since been disabled.