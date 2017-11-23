Family thankful for new Boardman home

Two out of every five families in the U.S. haven't reached the "American dream" of owning their own home.

This year, that dream came true for one family thanks to Habitat for Humanity -- Angel Thompson and her family have been gifted a new home.

Thompson, alongside 325 volunteers, worked over 3,400 hours to build the Boardman residence.

Regular Habitat for Humanity volunteers are a big part of any home build, but the majority of this home was built by local realtors.

Saint Joseph's Church in Austintown also helped. Children from the church raised money for gift baskets, a bench and a Home Depot gift card.

Thomson will pay back a zero percent loan on the home and said her family will be moved in by Christmas.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Habitat for Humanity can get information here.