Man found dead after search in Weathersfield

UPDATE

Man found dead after search in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

The body of a man who was the subject of a search by both Weathersfield and McDonald police Thanksgiving night has been found.

According to Trumbull 9-1-1 Dispatch, the 54-year-old man who was said to be suicidal was found deceased near railroad tracks along Niles Carver Road.

The police had been searching for the man in the woods near Mayfield Avenue and 5th Street. 

Police tell 21 News they found a suicide note in a car. 

