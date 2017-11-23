Preventing accidents on Black Friday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Preventing accidents on Black Friday

Black Friday shopping can be a hassle even before getting through the doors of popular retailers. 

AAA released a parking lot survival guide aimed at helping shoppers get through the holidays without accident. 

The first rule of safe shopping is sharing parking lot space with pedestrians. 

"It is easy to become distracted by the hustle and bustle of the season, but traffic safety should be at the top of everybody's list," Theresa Podguski, AAA East Central Director of Legislative Affairs said.  "According to AAA data, in 2016, 29 percent of all vehicle collisions took place in parking lots."

In addition, drive slowly and find a parking space your car can fit in. Try to back into the space if possible. Doing so allows you to pull straight out of the parking spot, giving you better visibility. 

Keep an eye out for small children. Many people bring their kids holiday shopping, and kids can often dart off. 

Lastly, AAA suggests holiday drivers always wear their seatbelt. Even at low speeds, injuries can occur. 

For more information on driving safely during the holidays, visit AAA's website

