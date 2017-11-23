Preventing accidents on Black Friday

Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
The state says it will target high-crash Ohio roads that have 70 mph limits as it studies the impact of the change to the faster speed.More >>
The state says it will target high-crash Ohio roads that have 70 mph limits as it studies the impact of the change to the faster speed.More >>
The Trumbull County Coroner is investigating the death of a man who was found underneath a truck at his Southington Township home Thanksgiving night.More >>
The Trumbull County Coroner is investigating the death of a man who was found underneath a truck at his Southington Township home Thanksgiving night.More >>
WFMJ.COM has put together a list of Black Friday store and shopping mall hours.More >>
WFMJ.COM has put together a list of Black Friday store and shopping mall hours.More >>
The body of a man who was the subject of a search by both Weathersfield and McDonald police Thanksgiving night has been found.More >>
The body of a man who was the subject of a search by both Weathersfield and McDonald police Thanksgiving night has been found.More >>
More than 700 people waited outside of Eastwood Mall for a Thanksgiving Day shopping spree. The doors opened at 6 p.m. near the Food Court. The first 500 people got Swag Bags. They were filled with coupons, gift cards and other surprises. The mall will close at 1 a.m. Friday morning. The doors will be open again Friday morning at 6 a.m. The first 200 people in line by the Food Court doors will be able to participate in the Chocolate Rush. 200 Chocolate Bars will be handed out. ...More >>
More than 700 people waited outside of Eastwood Mall for a Thanksgiving Day shopping spree. The doors opened at 6 p.m. near the Food Court. The first 500 people got Swag Bags. They were filled with coupons, gift cards and other surprises. The mall will close at 1 a.m. Friday morning. The doors will be open again Friday morning at 6 a.m. The first 200 people in line by the Food Court doors will be able to participate in the Chocolate Rush. 200 Chocolate Bars will be handed out. ...More >>
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.More >>
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
Federal investigators may have more to say about a fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania that injured 27 people and displaced more than 100 residents.More >>
Officials say four residents are still missing following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they "aren't expecting good news" as investigators survey the building's charred remains.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.More >>
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.More >>
Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.More >>
Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.More >>
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.More >>
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.More >>