Hundreds wait for doors to open at Eastwood Mall on Thanksgiving

More than 700 people waited outside of Eastwood Mall for a Thanksgiving Day shopping spree.

The doors opened at 6 p.m. near the Food Court.

The first 500 people got Swag Bags.

They were filled with coupons, gift cards and other surprises.

The mall will close at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The doors will be open again Friday morning at 6 a.m.

The first 200 people in line by the Food Court doors will be able to participate in the Chocolate Rush.

200 chocolate bars will be handed out.

A prize will be inside of the candy wrapper.

Eastwood mall closes at 10 p.m Friday.