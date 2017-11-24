Man killed after truck falls on him at Southington home

The Trumbull County Coroner is investigating the death of a man who was found underneath a truck at his Southington Township home Thanksgiving night.

Trumbull County 9-1-1 Dispatch received a call from a woman after 6 pm who reported that a truck had fallen on her boyfriend at his home on the 5400 block of Herner County Line Road.

According to the caller, the jack was broken and the victim, who was identified as 21-year-old Fred Sorrell, was not responding.

It isn't known how long the truck had been on him, but 9-1-1 dispatchers were told that it had been 45 minutes since anyone had spoken to Sorrell.

A medical helicopter that had been put on standby was canceled by first responders when it was determined Sorrell had died.