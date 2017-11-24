Truck falls on man at Southington home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truck falls on man at Southington home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner is investigating the death of a man who was found underneath a truck at his Southington Township home Thanksgiving night.

Trumbull County 9-1-1 Dispatch received a call from a woman after 6 pm who reported that a truck had fallen on her boyfriend at his home on the 5400 block of Herner County Line Road.

According to the caller, the jack was broken and the victim was not responding.

It isn't known how long the truck had been on him, but 9-1-1 dispatchers were told that it had been 45 minutes since anyone had spoken to the man.

A medical helicopter that had been put on standby was canceled by first responders when it was determined that the victim had died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

