68,000 students participate in Ohio college credit program

The state says more than 68,000 students participated during the second full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education says that figure for the 2016-17 school year represents a slight increase in College Credit Plus participation over last year's 54,000 students.

The program is open to college-ready students at public, private and in-home schools, grades 7 through 12.

The department says 44 percent of participating students were high school seniors. Twenty-eight percent were juniors. More than 90 percent of participants got the passing grade necessary to earn college credit.

The department estimates families saved $124 million in future college tuition through the program. Students' home districts pick up the tab for most of that cost.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.