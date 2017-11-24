Storm Tracker 21 Forecast (Friday Morning)

Today is a beautiful day with wall-to-wall sunshine and milder temperatures in the lower 50s. We'll stay dry until a small threat for a little drizzle/sprinkle overnight. As clouds increase tonight, we'll see a mix of sun & clouds Saturday. That small threat for a passing shower/drizzle will be isolated tomorrow with temperatures warming to the upper 40s.

A cold front will move through late Saturday night and our temperatures will fall quickly for Sunday. Highs will be near 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds after a morning flurry or two?

Next week looks to be sunny with some mild air to sprinkle in...