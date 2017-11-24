Greenville woman accused of hitting man with bat over custody issue

State Police in Mercer County say an argument over child custody and holiday plans erupted into a violent confrontation that landed Greenville area woman in jail on Thanksgiving Day.

Police were called to a report of a domestic argument going on at a home on the 300 block of Saint Johns Road inDelaware Township at around 4:30 pm Thursday.

According to a police media release, the investigating officer learned that two women and a 22-year-old man were involved in a fight in which 38-year-old Cheryle Lynn Henlen grabbed a baseball bat.

Police say that after beating a vehicle in the driveway, she also used the bat to strike the face of the man involved in the fracas.

Henlen was arrested on charges of assault, harassment, and criminal mischief.

Following her arraignment before a district magistrate Henlen was released on $1,500 bond.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 7.

The media release did not provide information about the injuries to the man struck with the bat.

Neither he nor the other woman involved were charged.