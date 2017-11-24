Las Vegas pot dispensaries offer Black Friday deals

Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
Power has been restored to thousands in northern Trumbull county after being out for the second time this week.More >>
Power has been restored to thousands in northern Trumbull county after being out for the second time this week.More >>
A Youngstown woman was taken to jail after her live-in boyfriend told police he had to nearly pry her jaw off of his pants during a fight.More >>
A Youngstown woman was taken to jail after her live-in boyfriend told police he had to nearly pry her jaw off of his pants during a fight.More >>
Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.More >>
Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.More >>
State Police in Mercer County say an argument over child custody and holiday plans erupted into a violent confrontation that landed Greenville area woman in jail on Thanksgiving Day.More >>
State Police in Mercer County say an argument over child custody and holiday plans erupted into a violent confrontation that landed Greenville area woman in jail on Thanksgiving Day.More >>
Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been accidentally shot to death by a hunter while walking her dogs in a rural field in western New York.More >>
Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been accidentally shot to death by a hunter while walking her dogs in a rural field in western New York.More >>
Officials in a cash-poor northeast Ohio city say they've agreed to report the arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally after accepting federal grant money.More >>
Officials in a cash-poor northeast Ohio city say they've agreed to report the arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally after accepting federal grant money.More >>
The state says more than 68,000 students participated during the second full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.More >>
The state says more than 68,000 students participated during the second full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.More >>
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.More >>
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
Federal investigators may have more to say about a fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania that injured 27 people and displaced more than 100 residents.More >>
Officials say four residents are still missing following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they "aren't expecting good news" as investigators survey the building's charred remains.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>