Las Vegas pot dispensaries offer Black Friday deals

Big-box stores won't be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. Marijuana dispensaries are rolling out deals, too.

More than 40 dispensaries in the Sin City area will offer discounts on marijuana flower products, edibles such as chocolates, and concentrates, the Las Vegas Sun reported Wednesday. This will be the first Black Friday since legal sales of recreation marijuana began in Nevada.

"It's a great stocking-stuffer, and now you can treat it like alcohol in that regard," said state Sen. Tick Segerblom, who helped legalize recreational pot in the state. "As long as no kids can get to it. It's for adults only."

Some dispensaries will offer an eighth of an ounce of select flower products for $35, down from $53. One dispensary will gift shoppers a 10-pack of fruit chew edibles with any purchase, while another one will have a buy-one-get-one-free special on edibles.

Legal sales of recreational marijuana began in the state July 1. Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. People can only use the drug in a private home as it remains illegal to consume it in public, including the Las Vegas Strip, hotels and casinos.

"Cannabis use has been misunderstood and vilified in our country for over 80 years, so this day will feel both surreal and celebratory," said Andrew Jolley, owner of dispensaries and president of the Nevada Dispensary Association. "We're very excited about the first holiday season of adult-use in Nevada."

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.