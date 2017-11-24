Youngstown man says girlfriend bit his pants

A Youngstown woman was taken to jail after her live-in boyfriend told police he had to nearly pry her jaw off of his pants during a fight.

YPD officers were called to investigate a domestic dispute at a home on the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue Thanksgiving night.

The man who lives there told them that he had been assaulted by Marylynn Tubbs, who he had been living with for two months.

He says Tubbs tried to hit him, so he held her arms. It was then he told police that the woman attempted to bite him in the area of his crotch.

That's when the boyfriend said he had to nearly pry her jaw away.

When he did get away, he said Tubbs followed him into his car, punching him and attempting to destroy his car.

Police looked at the victim's Honda CRV and said the driver's door was bent, both side mirrors had been ripped off and the rear windshield wiper was broken.

Tubbs was booked into the county jail on a charge of domestic violence.