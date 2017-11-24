UPDATED: Power restored to customers in Trumbull county

Power has been restored to thousands in northern Trumbull county after being out for the second time this week.

Power was restored just before 3 p.m. Friday after being out for nearly two hours.

As of 1:14 p.m. Friday, Ohio Edison's online outage map showed 2,958 customers without power, all in the northern part of the county. That number is down from 4,455 just before 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, power was out to more than 4,000 customers in the same area of the county until just before midnight. That outage was blamed on an equipment outage at a substation.

A representative for Ohio Edison told 21 News the Friday's outage was caused by a similar equipment problem, but couldn't say if it was the same piece of equipment from the earlier outage.