Traffic camera proposal concerns Valley leaders

Traffic cameras are always a hot topic and in Ohio that debate is heating up again. A proposed bill has some city leaders upset.

The mayors of both Youngstown and Girard, communities that use traffic cameras, insist they are working.

"We've slowed traffic down on 680 noticeably," said Youngstown mayor John McNally. "Haven't had any traffic fatalities on 680 in I think the last three years."

But state representative Bill Seitz out of Cincinnati says, he wants to make sure it's about safety and not about making money. He introduced a bill that would potentially take any money a city makes from those tickets, then deduct that same amount from the money a city gets from the state.

"We are simply saying that if you want to make your money that way, we won't give you our money," said Seitz.

Girard gets about $165,000 from traffic camera tickets a year, which under this bill would just about wipe out any state funding. In Youngstown, those tickets reel in about $700,000.

"700 thousand dollars is about a third of our local government fund allocation each year. Not giving us money because we're running a program, a program that's constitutional, a program that follows all the current state laws that are in effect really doesn't seem to make all that much sense to me," said McNally.

The mayors of both Youngstown and Girard say that while safety's still the first priority, the money raised from violations still plays a vital role because in both cases, it's invested right back into the community.

"Five new cruisers have been ordered. They're coming in any day. Also, they paved well in excess of a half-million dollars in streets this year," said Girard mayor Jim Melfi.

Money, that simply wouldn't be there under this new proposal.