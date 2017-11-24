Guard tased during Youngstown courtroom outburst - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Guard tased during Youngstown courtroom outburst

Posted: Updated:
By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning county jail after an outburst during a court hearing Friday morning.

John Johnson was scheduled to appear before Judge Robert Milich on Friday for a hearing on a probation violation.

Security officials with Youngstown Municipal court tell 21 News Johnson refused to rise when the judge entered the courtroom and again when he was asked to approach the bench.

Johnson claimed he has sovereignty, meaning he is not subject to the laws of the city.

Milich ordered Johnson be removed from the courtroom and held in contempt of court. When guards attempted to remove him, Security Chief Raynor Holmes said Johnson resisted.

Holmes said one of the guards attempted to "dry tase" Johnson, which is a means of removing the taser cartridge and deploying it by hand, providing a lower voltage shock. During the struggle, one of the guards was also tased, but was not seriously injured.

Johnson was taken to the Mahoning county jail, where he is being held on charges of contempt of court, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia.

Judge Milich tells 21 News the prosecutor will review the case to determine what charges will officially be filed against Johnson.

