Holiday Shopping Outlook

On Black Friday malls are filled with holiday shoppers, but with the boom of technology many people have traded in their shopping bags to for a mouse and keyboard.

According to the National Retail Federation, or NRF, online spending is expected to increase this year from 11% to 15%, and Amazon is expected to pull more than half of this years overall holiday sale growth.

Some shoppers say the convenience is what appeals to them about online shopping.

"There's no lines and it's easy, and i can do it in my pajamas," says local shopper Lucas Stucke as he speaks about shopping from the comfort of home.

Along with convenience, some physical stores may be struggling because of not keeping up with current trends in social media says communications director Joe Bell.

"Retailers who are attuned to the latest trends of social media, ways of advertising in it, are going to do a little better than those who are behind the ball on that one," says Bell.

Even with the era of online shopping, all may not be lost for brick and mortar stores. Going to a physical location to shop provides a unique social experience that websites can not compare with. Plus, the idea of being able to try on clothes at the store and actually see what you are buying is important to many.

"There's nothing like walking into the store and seeing the product, and picking it up and putting it back down," explains shopper Tess Hill, "...I think we'll never lose that".

Regardless of what shopping method they use, the NRF estimates an each person will spend an average of $967 this season.