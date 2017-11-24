A national Christmas tree shortage impacts the Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A national Christmas tree shortage impacts the Valley

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
For some Black Friday is spent rushing to the nearest store to grab the best deals, but for others, it's time for another holiday tradition of picking out a Christmas Tree.

This year you may want to start early as a National Christmas tree shortage is playing the role of the Grinch this holiday season. 

"It affects us a little bit because we are a very small farm. We source some trees, we bring in some pre-cuts," says John Foder of Foder Farms.

Foder Farms plants a variety of Christmas Trees on about 4-5 acres but have noticed the impacts as early as last year when a lot of the suppliers they work with nationally just simply didn't have enough trees to go around. 

John Foder also adds that the shortage has been impacting the most from those trees he has to import, specifically in Pennsylvania and the Carolinas, like the Frazier Fir.

"More people are buying fresh Christmas trees now than ever before and then you have a housing crash in the 2000s years ago where there as a glut of trees then and then guys slowed in planting. So as that catches up today, there is a shortage of trees because they slowed in planting and it takes a number of years to get caught back up," adds Foder. 

At larger local tree farms like pioneer trails tree farm, the shortage hasn't made much of an impact. 

"We supplement with some pre-cut Frazier Fur but we do plant 4000 to 5000 trees every year so we have new trees for our customers to choose from," says Owner Mary Jan Perdulla. 

Both Pioneer Trails and Foder tree farm are open 7 days a week now through the December 23. 

