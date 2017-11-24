Staying safe on Cyber Monday

It's expected that sales this Cyber Monday to reach over 6 billion dollars.

But before the credit cards come out, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says to be aware of scams and fraud hiding on the web.

"Thanksgiving reminds us how much we have to be thankful for, but the holiday season also brings deceptive advertising and online scams," Shapiro said. "These kinds of scams get more sophisticated every year."

There are older scams, like skimming devices, that steal card information from a register or ATM.

But there are also newer things to be watching out for, such as "cybersquatting" sites, which impersonate a well-known website and then try to take credit card information.

Copycat and fraudulent sites also appear during the holiday season. These are different than "cybersquatting" sites. Often, copycat or fraud sites appear as an advertisement on a trusted website, but then route to a malicious site when clicked on.

One of the easiest ways to tell if the website being shopped on is legitimate and secure is to check the security certificate. Any website that begins with "https" and is secure should have a small padlock icon next to the webpage address.

Another way to ensure that the website being shopped on is legitimate is to verify forms of payment. Shapiro said no licensed website would use a wire transfer to collect payment for a purchase. If a site asks for a wire transfer, do not give them business.

Shapiro said that if a Pennsylvania citizen believes they have been victims of a holiday scam, they can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or email the office here.