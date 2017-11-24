A merry weekend at Mill Creek MetroParks

Mill Creek Park invites the public to take part in an old-fashioned Christmas on November 25 and 26.

On the 25th, Lanterman's Mill will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., displaying it's finest holiday decorations.

Artists will be creating, music will be playing and chestnuts will be roasting over an open fire.

The event is free, but Mill Creek Park asks attendees to bring a new hat, scarf or mittens to decorate the "Giving Tree."

All items on the tree will be given to children in need.

On the 26th, Santa and his sleigh are coming to the MetroParks Farm.

He'll be hanging out with some of his animal friends from around the world from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids can take pictures with Santa for free or can participate in a craft event for $1.

Santa is going to be in an unheated barn for this winter event, so the MetroParks suggest dressing warmly.

More information about upcoming events at Mill Creek MetroParks can be found on their website.