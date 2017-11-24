H.S. football and basketball scores 11/24/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football and basketball scores 11/24/17

Posted: Updated:

Football

South Range 7 Pemberville Eastwood 21

Farrell 36 Ridgway 0

Girls' Basketball

Madison 32 South Range 44

Lakeview 54 Howland 69

Ursuline 34 Canton McKinley 75

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms