Kasich boycotts letter M before OSU game

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Ohio governor John Kasich declared a "Scarlet Letter Saturday" ahead of this weekend's football game between Ohio State University and Michigan University.

Kasich tweeted an official-looking resolution urging all Ohioans to avoid using the "alphabet's unlucky 13th letter" which is M.

Each letter M in the resolution had been turned red and crossed out with a red line.

Kasich's news releases also feature crossed out M's. 

The Buckeyes face off against the Wolverines at noon on Saturday.

An example can be found below:

