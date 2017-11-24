Youngstown discount card available for Small Business Saturday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown discount card available for Small Business Saturday

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown organization is offering discount cards available on Small Business Saturday. 

The card is can be purchased for $10 at Oh Wow! Children's Center or online and can be used until November 2018.

Participating businesses and discounts are as follows:

  - 10% off total bill at Avalon Downtown (dine-in only, excludes alcohol)
  - Free donut with any beverage purchase at Café Augustine
  - Free fountain drink or ice tea with meal purchase at Casesse's MVR
  - 10% off total bill at Cultivate Cafe
  - $5 off $25 dine-in only at The Federal
  - 10% off total bill at Joe Maxx Coffee
  - Buy one/get one free sandwich at McDonald's (5th Ave)
  - Buy one/get one free admission to Arms Museum or Tyler History Center
  - $5 off purchase of $25 at O'Donald's Irish Pub & Grill
  - $1 off general admission at Oh Wow! Children's Center for Science & Technology
  - 10% off your food order per visit at Overture Restaurant at DeYor
  - Buy one 12" pizza get one free (per visit) at Pizza Joe's Downtown
  - Free select baked good with purchase of large drink at Pressed Coffee & Eatery
  - 50% off ticket service fees at Stambaugh Auditorium
  - 10% total bill at Stone Fruit Coffee Company (YSU)
  - Free side order with purchase of hot dog at Suzie's Dogs & Drafts
  - 10% off per visit at The Starting Line Up Barber Shop
  - 10% off total bill (excludes alcohol) at V2
  - Buy one get one entrance fee and 10% off gift store purchase at Youngstown Historical Center Of Industry & Labor
  - Buy one ticket, get one free at Youngstown Playhouse

