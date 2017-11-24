Youngstown discount card available for Small Business Saturday

A Youngstown organization is offering discount cards available on Small Business Saturday.

The card is can be purchased for $10 at Oh Wow! Children's Center or online and can be used until November 2018.

Participating businesses and discounts are as follows:

- 10% off total bill at Avalon Downtown (dine-in only, excludes alcohol)

- Free donut with any beverage purchase at Café Augustine

- Free fountain drink or ice tea with meal purchase at Casesse's MVR

- 10% off total bill at Cultivate Cafe

- $5 off $25 dine-in only at The Federal

- 10% off total bill at Joe Maxx Coffee

- Buy one/get one free sandwich at McDonald's (5th Ave)

- Buy one/get one free admission to Arms Museum or Tyler History Center

- $5 off purchase of $25 at O'Donald's Irish Pub & Grill

- $1 off general admission at Oh Wow! Children's Center for Science & Technology

- 10% off your food order per visit at Overture Restaurant at DeYor

- Buy one 12" pizza get one free (per visit) at Pizza Joe's Downtown

- Free select baked good with purchase of large drink at Pressed Coffee & Eatery

- 50% off ticket service fees at Stambaugh Auditorium

- 10% total bill at Stone Fruit Coffee Company (YSU)

- Free side order with purchase of hot dog at Suzie's Dogs & Drafts

- 10% off per visit at The Starting Line Up Barber Shop

- 10% off total bill (excludes alcohol) at V2

- Buy one get one entrance fee and 10% off gift store purchase at Youngstown Historical Center Of Industry & Labor

- Buy one ticket, get one free at Youngstown Playhouse