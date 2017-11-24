Shenango Township Police: Abandoned rollover crash

Shenango Township Police are investigating what happened to the driver of a truck that rolled over Friday night.

Police say a truck went off of the side of Mercer West Middlesex Road and rolled over at 8:10 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they did not find a driver.

Police said they sent men to scout the nearby area, but didn't find anyone.

It is unclear if alcohol is involved in the crash.

Authorities say they are investigating who was driving the vehicle.

