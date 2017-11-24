Shenango Township Police: Abandoned rollover crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shenango Township Police: Abandoned rollover crash

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. -

Shenango Township Police are investigating what happened to the driver of a truck that rolled over Friday night. 

Police say a truck went off of the side of Mercer West Middlesex Road and rolled over at 8:10 p.m. 

When officials arrived on scene, they did not find a driver. 

Police said they sent men to scout the nearby area, but didn't find anyone. 

It is unclear if alcohol is involved in the crash. 

Authorities say they are investigating who was driving the vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available.     

