Shenango Twp police investigate abandoned rollover

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. -

Shenango Township Police are investigating what happened to the driver of a truck that rolled over Friday night. 

A truck went off of the side of Mercer West Middlesex Road and rolled over at 8:10 p.m. 

When police arrived at the scene, they did not find a driver. 

Police said they sent men to scout the nearby area, but didn't find anyone. 

It is unclear if alcohol is involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back on air and online for the latest updates. 

