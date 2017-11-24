Shenango Twp police investigate abandoned rollover

Shenango Township Police are investigating what happened to the driver of a truck that rolled over Friday night.

A truck went off of the side of Mercer West Middlesex Road and rolled over at 8:10 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they did not find a driver.

Police said they sent men to scout the nearby area, but didn't find anyone.

It is unclear if alcohol is involved in the crash.

