After early morning highs were hit near 50, temperatures will slowly fall all day. Saturday will turn mostly cloudy with isolated showers around. Saturday Night, any rain turns to light snow and flurries and lows will reach 30.

After a flurry or two, Sunday should feature decreasing clouds and chilly highs near 40.

The first three days of the work week will be outstanding with sunshine and highs even reaching near 60 Tuesday.

Showers return for the end of the week.