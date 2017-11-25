Cornelius Gallery Pop Up Market in Youngstown underway

The Cornelius Gallery is hosting the third annual holiday pop up market this weekend.

The Holiday Pop Up Market will feature several local vendors and music.

The market will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The vendors sell goods made by local artisans.

Officials from Cornelius Gallery say items such as candles, jewelry, photography, holiday ornaments and clothing will be sold.

Coy Cornelius Studios and Gallery is on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.