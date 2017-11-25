Sharon's Firebean Espresso is paying it forward

Small businesses play a unique role in the community. In Sharon, there are a ton of them. Firebean Espresso is one of the newer shops, but it's already found more than a few ways to stand out.

When Kim Conger opened Firebean Espresso back in July, she was looking for a way to do something, a little different.

"When they come here, I want them to feel special. I want them to feel safe. Just give out kindness to everybody so they can see there is kindness in the world," said Conger.

Kim came up with a pay-it-forward program: buying a drink for someone else later on. When about 30 people did it on the first day, she knew she was onto something.

"People were just getting a drink, and then they'd pay it forward. Get a drink, pay it forward and it just kept on rolling and rolling like a snowball," said Conger.

Every time you pay it forward they give you a paper shaped like a coffee cup, so you can leave a customized message for that next person - whoever it might be.

"It's just so amazing to watch that person come in and receive a drink for free," said Conger. "And now I don't even have to say anything. They just come in, 'You know what I'm having a really bad day today, I just want to bless a drink."

The post-it notes and the coffee cups line the walls with well-wishes from customers, simply there to brighten someone's day. It's a concept Kim's now taken outside the shop as well.

She calls them "train blessings". Anytime drivers are stuck with a train crossing outside, Firebean makes a couple special deliveries free of charge.

"We hear the train coming afar and it's like 'Train!' We almost freak out," said Conger. "We run out there. We'll go to the first person in line or the person directly right across from Firebean. Those are usually the ones who get blessed with the blessing train drinks."

It's a local business trying to make a real difference, not just selling coffee. That's the kind of spirit behind Small Business Saturday.

They're always looking for a new way to pay it forward as well; they've been known to donate a month's worth of tips to a worthy cause.

Firebean Espresso is open from 7am-5pm on Small Business Saturday in Sharon.