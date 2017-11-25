UAW hosts football watch party, donated proceeds

The UAW in Warren hosted an Ohio State verses Michigan watch party and donated the proceeds to a local charity.

People gathered at the UAW to watch Saturday's game on TV's that were donated by Aaron's furniture store.

The spokesperson for the Civil and Human rights department tells us the union tries to give back to the community as much as they can.

Michelle Colyar said it's important for the company to give back to the community.

"Well, it's us giving back. We are a very charitable, giving local business ourselves. We're always about giving back to the community, because this is where we all live. We want to help the people surrounding us," said Colyar.

The UAW gave about five hundred dollars to a charitable fund last year and they hope to top that this year.